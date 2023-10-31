Man, woman arrested after being found with cocaine, meth and crack rocks, Ga. deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A recent traffic stop in Bibb County led to a drug arrest, according to deputies.

A car was pulled over for driving without a tag on Jeffersonville Road in Macon.

With the help of K-9′s, deputies found a black bag under the passenger seat filled with cocaine, methamphetamine, crack rocks, and other illegal drugs.

A handgun was also found in the bag.

The driver and passenger were both arrested and are facing numerous charges, according to deputies.

Deputies have not identified either suspect.

