Man, woman arrested after being found with cocaine, meth and crack rocks, Ga. deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A recent traffic stop in Bibb County led to a drug arrest, according to deputies.
A car was pulled over for driving without a tag on Jeffersonville Road in Macon.
With the help of K-9′s, deputies found a black bag under the passenger seat filled with cocaine, methamphetamine, crack rocks, and other illegal drugs.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
A handgun was also found in the bag.
The driver and passenger were both arrested and are facing numerous charges, according to deputies.
Deputies have not identified either suspect.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Halloween weather: Chance of showers, coldest air of season moving in tonight
- Viral food critic Keith Lee visits Atlanta, sharing his experience on metro Atlanta restaurants
- Former University of Georgia star Stetson Bennett likely out for the season for Rams
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group