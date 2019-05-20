  • 2 good Samaritans track down man suspected of kidnapping 8-year-old girl

    A man has been charged in the abduction of an 8-year-old girl who was snatched from a street in Fort Worth, Texas, as she walked with her mother.

    Fort Worth police say the girl was found safe Sunday, about eight hours later, at a hotel in nearby Forest Hill.

    Police say 51-year-old Michael Webb was arrested on an aggravated kidnapping charge. He is being held without bond.

    Officer Buddy Calzada says a man grabbed the girl Saturday evening and sped away with her in a car.

    Police released surveillance video of the car. Police found Webb and the girl at the hotel after witnesses reported seeing the car there.

    She was taken to a hospital.

    Online records don't an attorney representing Webb who can speak on his behalf.

