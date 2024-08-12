YSL trial: Jurors return to the courtroom with new judge overseeing the case

ATLANTA — Jurors will return to the courtroom for the first time in weeks in the Young Slime Life gang trial on Monday.

Atlanta rapper Young Thug and his associates were indicted in a sweeping RICO case last year. The trial has since been full of twists and turns, including two judge recusals.

Both Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville and Judge Shukura Ingram were recused from the case in July.

Judge Paige Reese is now the judge overseeing the trial. On Friday, she ruled against a motion for a mistrial filed by one of the defendants and the trial will resume on Monday.

It will be the first time in weeks that a jury has heard the case, which is already the longest trial in state history.

Reese has emphasized her intolerance for any unnecessary delays and unprofessional behavior from both sides.

“Once we do start back with the jury, I’m thinking 8:45 to 6, and when I say 8:45, I mean 8:45,” she said.

Both defense attorneys and prosecutors have displayed tempers and accused each other of misconduct since the trial began.

“If it gets to a point where I think it’s not being carried out appropriately, we are all going to have talk,” Whitaker stated.

