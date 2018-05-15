Your social media posts could cost you your job

DAYTON, Ohio - Employers said they look at your online life and it can make or break your career.
"It will prevent you from getting a job, right, it absolutely will,” said one business owner.
Some employers are scouring your social media to size you up before they even talk to you.
Amberly Hoffman is a Sinclair University freshman with a job and an internship in Dayton, Ohio.
"It's only recently that I've been thinking about it in terms of like, 'what am I posting?' things like that," Hoffman said.
Students are right to be concerned about how social media could impact their careers.
A poll of hiring managers say they do look at job candidates’ social media accounts.
- 70 percent use social media to screen job candidates.
- 54 percent say social media content has caused them to reject someone.
