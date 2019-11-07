Your local Kroger is getting a new look

Kroger announced a rebranding Wednesday that will include a new logo and, for the first-time ever, a slogan.
The new slogan, "Fresh for Everyone," will be used across all of its brands including Ralph's, Fry's, Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer and a dozen others. Previously, the stores and its other brands didn't have a universal tagline. Kroger hopes the new slogan will help unite their various brands.
"We found fresh is a real point of difference for us," Kroger's vice president of marketing, Mandy Rassi, told CNBC in an interview.
TRENDING STORIES:
The grocery chain will be launching a mass media campaign across its stores, on TV, radio, social media and more. In celebration of the new branding, the chain will offer shoppers free grocery pickup through Jan. 1.
In Georgia, the company has more than 170 stores with nearly 30,000 employees. It recently opened a splashy new store at 975 Ponce, with an indoor eatery, B's Cracklin BBQ, and Pub on Ponce Beer & Wine Bar, which has a walk-up window and access to the Beltline.
Kroger made the announcement one day after a meeting with investors in New York, according to CNBC. Next year the grocery chain plans to spend around $3 billion on similar investments.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}