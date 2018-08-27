0 Young mother's family makes desperate plea to get killers off streets

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A young mother's family wants her killers off the streets.

They said robbers gunned her down while walking in South Fulton County.

"I pray someone come forward and help us with closure. Jesus,"

Andrette Sarden doesn’t understand why someone would kill Joy Roby, 29. She was the mother of an 11-year-old girl and loved by many.

"I'm very angry, because If there was an attempt to rob her, they should have just take what they wanted to take from her they didn’t have to kill her she was innocent," she said.

East Point police said it was a robbery. The only description of the suspects is two men wearing hoodies.

"Get a job. Make you’re own money stop robbing and killing," Andrette Sarden said.

When passerby’s tried to stop and help, police said the suspects started shooting at them, too.

"I just want to thank them so much for trying to save her even though the criminals who did this to her they was shooting at them as well," Eddie Sarden said.

On Sunday, the family gathered at the site where Roby was shot, laying down a cross and flowers in her memory.

"Even though she had mental issues, bipolar, she was awesome. She kept you laughing. (She was) fun to be around. (She was) always singing. She loved to sing and she knew the Lord very well," Andrette Sarden said.

Detectives are hoping for the public’s help. They’re asking who may have seen or heard anything related to this crime Saturday morning in the area of Washington and Fairway Drive to call East Point police.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family with funeral expenses. To donate, click here.

