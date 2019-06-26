  • Young girl diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia missing in Atlanta

    ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl reported missing late Tuesday night.

    According to police, Jonea Gay was last seen at her home around 8 p.m. She was reported missing a few hours later.

    Jonea, who has been diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia, is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

    She was last seen wearing a gray tank top, white shorts and black and white Nike shoes.

    Anyone with information on Jonea’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

