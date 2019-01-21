ATLANTA - This is the coldest weather we've seen in a very long time. Most people are waking up to temperatures in the teens and 20s in north Georgia.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said it's the coldest morning since last year.
The wind is gusting up 15 mph, which makes temperatures feel even colder.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the north Georgia mountains, where the temperatures feel like close to zero degrees.
We'll tracking the chance for possible snow flurries and light snow this week, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Temperatures won't get too much higher Tuesday but Monahan said our next chance for rain comes later this week.
WIND CHILL ADVISORY: We still have a wind up to about 15 mph right now -- that's making it feel like single digits and close to zero in spots! Wind chill avisory goes through 10am in the north Georgia mountains. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/QrjVZ8w7xb— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) January 21, 2019
