ATLANTA - Some people are waking up to temperatures below freezing -- and it's not expected to get much warmer later today.
Temperatures are in the low-to-mid 30s across north Georgia and metro Atlanta.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says it's a breezy morning with wind gusts of up to 20 mph. Wind chills are in the teens and 20s for some areas.
Tomorrow could be even colder than this morning.
Later this week, you could see rain and even some storms.
Mix of high clouds and sunshine once the sun comes up... it's going to stay cold the next few days.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) November 27, 2018
I'm tracking much warmer air by the weekend!
