You may see smoke in north Georgia skies this weekend. But here’s why you shouldn’t be alarmed

ATLANTA — If you see any smoke in north Georgia skies over the next few weeks, don’t be alarmed. The Georgia Forestry Commission says “prescribed burning” will be happening starting this weekend and into March.

Prescribed burns are planned fires in areas that are prone to wildfires. The prescribed burns are designed to limit the potential of fires becoming larger during brush fire season.

Brush fire season in Georgia runs through May.

The Georgia Forestry Commission says prescribed burns also have a great ecological benefit.

“Some objectives of this burning include helping threatened and endangered plants or animals who are dependent on post-fire conditions, opening up feeding areas for wildlife, improving timber production, and burning off-ground fuels to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire,” the department said.

If you are a land manager that wants to participate in the prescribed fires, there is a permit system. You can contact 1-800-GA-TREES (428-7337) to get a permit.

