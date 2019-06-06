  • WWII soldier killed 75 years ago returns home for burial Thursday

    By: Kristen Holloway

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A soldier killed 75 years ago in WWII finally returned home to be buried in Monroe Thursday.

    Seaman Deward Duncan was killed in action in the South Pacific in 1944 when he was just 19 years old. 

    On Wednesday, Duncan's remains were flown to Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, where they will be escorted to the Rest Haven Cemetery in Walton County. 

    Duncan will be buried full military honors on Saturday in his family's plot. 

    Channel 2's Kristen Holloway spoke to family members about Duncan's return home means to them, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon. 

