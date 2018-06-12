  • WSB-TV joins initiative to #BroadcastGood

    On June 12, Channel 2 Action News will #BroadcastGood. 

    WSB-TV will join a nationwide campaign launched by the National Association of Broadcasters to showcase the charitable efforts of broadcasters.

    Newsrooms all over the country will share stories of how they have worked to improve, serve and inform their communities.

    From work with local charities to initiatives like the Convoy of Care, WSB-TV is proud to be a force of godo in the metro Atlanta area. We are proud to be able to share our stories with local nonprofits, emergency responders, healthcare providers and all of the amazing people working to make our city the best it can be! 

