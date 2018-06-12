WSB-TV joins initiative to #BroadcastGood

On June 12, Channel 2 Action News will #BroadcastGood.
WSB-TV will join a nationwide campaign launched by the National Association of Broadcasters to showcase the charitable efforts of broadcasters.
Newsrooms all over the country will share stories of how they have worked to improve, serve and inform their communities.
From work with local charities to initiatives like the Convoy of Care, WSB-TV is proud to be a force of godo in the metro Atlanta area. We are proud to be able to share our stories with local nonprofits, emergency responders, healthcare providers and all of the amazing people working to make our city the best it can be!
Good morning! Such a joy to jump into the work of our amazing Georgia nonprofits and advocacy groups. On air and behind the scenes, I’m so proud of the community support @wsbtv! What are your favorite groups? #BroadcastGood @WSBTVcommunity pic.twitter.com/kJuY52gHrY— Linda Stouffer (@LindaWSB) June 12, 2018
Best part of my job: meeting people who inspire me every single https://t.co/qN5JpoKbtV @wsbtv #BroadcastGood @FaithBridgeGrp pic.twitter.com/ot3eoYjzCe— Linda Stouffer (@LindaWSB) June 12, 2018
