0 World War II veteran honored with special medal

COBB COUNTY, Ga. -

More than 70 years after his service to our country, a war hero received a special honor today.

Channel 2's Lori Wilson was there as the World War II veteran received a medal from Senator Johnny Isakson.

Ralph Rumsey, 96, served for six months in 1945 before he was captured in Germany and became a prisoner of war. He received two medals Friday, including one created by President Ronald Reagan to honor POWs.

This 96 year old war hero is using an honor he got today, to fight for other veterans. The story, today at 4p on Channel 2 Action News. @wsbtv #ThankYouForYourService pic.twitter.com/CHpMT2xG0q — Lori A Wilson (@LoriWilsonWSB) July 20, 2018

The ceremony was an emotional one. As Rumsey's proud wife and daughter looked on, Isakson praised him for his courage.

TRENDING STORIES:

"You're what our country is all about. Your service is what America's all about," Isakson said. "And our future is all about the young people of today who watch this being inspired by you."

Rumsey will also have a private meeting with with the senator in hopes of getting mental and emotional help for other veterans help he says many desperately need.

Rumsey cited the death of a veteran who recently set himself on fire in front of the GeorgiaCcapitol as an example.

"He didn't want to do that, but where was he going to turn?" Rumsey asked.

Rumsey doesn't talk much about his time in captivity. But talking to Isakson, who is also a veteran, Rumsey opened up about his harrowing experience.

"Everybody just thinks I'm making up a story," Rumsey told Isakson. "I can't even tell my wife, can't tell my grandson, because everybody thinks it's a story, and thinks I'm crazy."

Rumsey's wife, Ruby, was overcome with emotion during the ceremony for her husband.

"Just the thought of him being recognized and getting the recognition he deserves," Ruby said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.