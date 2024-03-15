Workers find 2 human feet ‘sticking up’ in Florida backyard, uncover body

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating after workers found a pair of human feet sticking up from a lawn in Jacksonville, Fla. Thursday.

According to Action News Jax, the home on Sunny Acres Drive has been under renovation for about three weeks.

Workers stumbled upon the remains while doing some landscaping.

“We saw a sock around it,” one worker told Action News Jax. “It looked like fingers but then it looked like toes, but we knew it was human remains.”

The homeowner, who didn’t want to be identified, said a renter lived at the home before the renovations and squatters were there at one point.

Blue tents were up in the yard as crime scene investigators searched for evidence. The medical examiner has yet to identify the body or determine the person’s cause of death.

“I want to offer my condolences to whoever they found back there,” the homeowner said. “I wish on no one’s family that they have to find their loved one buried in a shallow grave.”

Jacksonville is about 30 miles from the Georgia/Florida border.

