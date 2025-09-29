Work begins today to widen sidewalk along Deering Road over Interstate 75

Construction on Deering Road in northwest Atlanta will begin Monday morning as crews work to widen the sidewalk over Interstate 75.

The Atlanta Department of Transportation will shift lanes on Deering Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, excluding Fridays and Saturdays when traffic is heaviest.

The lane shifts will occur from Loring Drive to Alden Avenue, a route that connects Northside Drive to Peachtree Street.

The traffic pattern changes are for sidewalk widening on the bridge over I-75, a project aimed at improving pedestrian access in the area.

The Amtrak station located on the Peachtree side of the bridge will not be affected during train operations.

