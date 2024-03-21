Woman who used mom’s phone to call mass shooting threat at Walmart sentenced

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A woman received years of probation after deputies say she called in a mass shooting threat at a north Georgia Walmart.

Police said Paquasha Randolph threatened to shoot up the Walmart in Oakwood last year. The threats prompted a lockdown at the store and multiple police agencies to search the location.

No one was injured and there was no shooting, according to police. Investigators traced the call back to Randolph’s mother’s phone and charged Randolph with terroristic threats, an offense against public order and misuse of 911.

Hall County court records show that Randolph accepted a plea deal to where she would get probation.

She received five years probation for terroristic threats and a year of probation concurrently for the other charges.

