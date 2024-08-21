Woman walks into stranger’s home, steals TV in broad daylight, Atlanta police searching for suspect

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department is asking for your help to find the pictured suspect.

Police said on July 30, officers responded to Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest about a residential burglary.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police arrived at the scene and spoke with the resident who told police that while she was asleep, a woman came into her apartment and stole a 32-inch TCL television.

Then, she left.

Surveillance video from the resident shows a woman wearing a hoodie (which has a “Harlem 1993″ logo) with shorts, Nike high-top sneakers, and a ball cap.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man says he was left with broken collarbone after Walton County jailer beat and dragged him

©2024 Cox Media Group