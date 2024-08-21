Woman walks into stranger’s home, steals TV in broad daylight, Atlanta police searching for suspect

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department is asking for your help to find the pictured suspect.
Police said on July 30, officers responded to Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest about a residential burglary.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police arrived at the scene and spoke with the resident who told police that while she was asleep, a woman came into her apartment and stole a 32-inch TCL television.
Then, she left.
Surveillance video from the resident shows a woman wearing a hoodie (which has a “Harlem 1993″ logo) with shorts, Nike high-top sneakers, and a ball cap.
TRENDING STORIES:
- COVID surge: What is KP.3.1.1, its signs, symptoms
- Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck after 2 years of marriage
- 1 dead, 1 injured after road rage shooting near GA Tech
Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group