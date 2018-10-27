Woman upset with bank after not being notified of breach

A Gwinnett County woman said she feels like she can't trust her bank any more after money was stolen right out of her savings account. She's not alone, we found out hundreds of people are victims.
Yolondia Richardson has been banking with Peach State Federal Credit Union in Lawrenceville for the last six years,
“I think there are other people out there who don’t know and they need to know," Richardson said.
But on Friday, the Gwinnett County school teacher told us that she’s now considering a change.
After she claims the bank failed to tell her that someone used her personal information to steal nearly $800 from her savings account.
“You’re looking at the fraudulent charges that amount of money taken out of my savings account.”
Richardson said when she took her concerns to the bank, an employee told her that she, along with dozens of other customers, had been a victim of fraud.
“Peachtree State Federal Credit union didn’t bother to call or send a letter," she said.
What happened when we got involved, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}