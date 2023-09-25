Woman tried to stab another woman in the face but only cut herself, Rome police say

ROME, Ga. — A Floyd County woman was arrested on Thursday after police say she threatened a woman and attempted to stab her in the face, but only ended up cutting herself.

On September 21 at around 9 a.m., Rome police officers responded to the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority building on N. 5th Avenue in reference to a stabbing.

When officers arrived they learned that the only person who was injured in the stabbing was the woman accused of trying to stab the victim.

According to police, Bridgette Burgin suffered from a cut on the middle finger of her left hand.

The victim told officers that she was sitting in her car waiting for someone to come back to her car.

While she was waiting, she said Burgin approached her car and said, “Please don’t be offended. I just make a habit of writing down people’s tags.”

The victim told Burgin that didn’t bother her.

She told police that Burgin then went to the passenger side of her car and began telling her about someone hacking into her cell phone and that she is getting the FBI involved.

The victim said she didn’t know Burgin and didn’t know what she was talking about.

Once Burgin walked away, the victim told police she attempted to walk into the building but the doorway was blocked by Burgin’s cart.

The victim said when she tried to walk around the cart, Burgin started yelling at her, pulled a knife out, and attempted to stab her in the face.

The housing director of the building told police she intervened and kept Burgin away from the victim until officers arrived.

Burgin told officers that someone was hacking her cell phone, downloading apps that she did not have before, and doing other things on her phone.

She also claimed a lady is putting chemicals in her shampoo which is causing her to lose all of her hair.

She told officers she had previously called 911 to report that she felt her life was being threatened and was in need of the FBI’s assistance to catch “these people”.

Burgin says because of these situations she is in the habit of writing down license plates of vehicles that she does not recognize when they are around the building.

She told police that the victim left her car and charged her, but surveillance video viewed by officers did not show anything to support her claim.

Burgin was booked into the Floyd County Jail and charged with aggravated assault.

