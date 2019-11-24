0 Woman stopped to help pregnant homeless teen. Her generosity didn't end there

ATLANTA - A metro Atlanta woman is coming to the aid of a teen in need after she spotted the 19-year-old crying on the side of the road.

Anna Szabo stopped to talk with Jami Curtis, a pregnant and homeless teen who she noticed was all alone.

“I saw a woman crying. She was very, very young. She looked at me and said ‘I’m completely hopeless. I have nowhere to go," Szabo said.

But her act of kindness didn't end there.

Szabo asked for help through social media to get Curtis back on her feet and an outpouring of support flooded in. Curtis now has a roof over her head and a safe place to bring her newborn into the world.

This woman (left) helped Jami Curtis (right), a pregnant homeless teen get back on her feet! The exclusive, heart warming story tonight at 11 on @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/AlgmqFGKVf — Lauren Davis (@LaurenDavisWSB) November 24, 2019

Curtis says she is a domestic violence victim and has been homeless for four months.

“I've been sleeping outside in the cold on the concrete. There’s a lot of sex trafficking, so I was trying to protect myself from a lot of stuff," she said.

Szabo knows some things that Curtis is going through. She was homeless 10 years ago, so she took to Facebook and asked for help from homeless shelter.

Within three hours, someone called her with a room at Solomon’s Temple, a shelter for pregnant women and moms.

“I’m just thankful honestly,” Curtis said. I don’t know how long it’s been since I actually cared for myself.”

On Saturday, Szabo took Curtis to get her hair done by Kimberly Summerlin, who volunteered her services.

"I have two boys and I don’t know what I’d do without my parents help, so I wanted to help," Summerlin said.

Curtis writes about everything in her journal and is making plans for the future. She wants to pay Summerlin back when she jets a job and save money for her new baby.

Szabo checks on Curtis several times a day to make sure she is doing well.

“We talk to her in a big way about future, so she knows what’s happening is only the beginning of a beautiful new journey.”

Curtis has a job interview set up for Tuesday. A link to help Curtis has been set up through the nonprofit Online Discipleship for Women.

