  • Woman shot to death in southwest Atlanta, police say

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta. 

    Officials told Channel 2 Action News the shooting happened Friday around 10:36 p.m. in the 2600 block of Metropolitan Parkway SW.

    When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 30-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound. 

