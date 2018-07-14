Woman shot to death in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta.
Officials told Channel 2 Action News the shooting happened Friday around 10:36 p.m. in the 2600 block of Metropolitan Parkway SW.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 30-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound.
The investigation is ongoing and we'll have the latest developments on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM, starting at 6 a.m.
