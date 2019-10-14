Woman shot, killed by Athens police officer, officials say

ATHENS, Ga. - A woman was fatally shot by Athens police after authorities said she raised a knife at an officer and refused to put it down.
The police shooting happened in the 100 block of Chalfont Drive in northwest Athens, officials said. A 54-year-old woman approached an officer with a knife, Athens-Clarke County police Chief Cleveland Lee Spruill Sr. said in a news conference Monday afternoon.
The officer asked the woman to put the knife down but she did not comply, Spruill said. He said she raised the knife "in a threatening manner," and the officer fired at her.
The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died. Police said they believe she may have been armed with a gun.
UPDATE: Athens Clarke county police officer shot and killed 54 year old woman. Chief says she threatened officer with knife and refused to drop knife. pic.twitter.com/K88QtzWZ0y— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) October 14, 2019
The officer was placed on administrative leave with pay while the incident is being investigated, Spruill said. The police department requested the GBI to investigate the incident. It is the 68th officer-involved investigation the GBI has opened this year, and the fifth for Athens-Clarke County.
This article was written by Asia Simone Burns and Julissa Canas with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
