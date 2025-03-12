Woman sexually assaulted in Virginia-Highland neighborhood

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman in a Virginia-Highland neighborhood.

Virginia-Highland Security Patrol group put out an alert to neighbors on Monday about the assault that happened on March 3.

A woman reported that she was sexually assaulted around 7 a.m. near Frederica Street and Greenwood Ave.

She said she was walking near her apartment when a man dressed in a uniform asked for her ID.

She said the man asked her to go home and get her ID, but he followed her into her apartment and assaulted her.

The victim said the man also threatened her with a gun.

“There have been reports that this man has been seen in the area during the past week. Unfortunately, those sightings were not immediately called in to 911,” Virginia-Highland Security Patrol said.

Atlanta Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it is investigating the case.

Virginia-Highland Security Patrol says it shared surveillance images of a possible suspect.

Channel 2 Action News has asked Atlanta police to confirm whether or not it’s the same man they are searching for.

