Woman sent to the hospital after paintball attack, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An early Monday morning drive-by paintball shooting has a Cobb County family wondering who targeted their home.
The homeowner off Factory Shoals Road & Britt Road in Mableton says that his daughter heard a dozen paint balls hit her car and the family's home at around 12:30 in the morning.
The woman was sitting in her car when the paint balls came from a paint ball gun inside someone car, the family says. The unidentified getaway car then sped away from the neighborhood.
"She was upset, scared, literally, very scared," said her father, who asked not to be identified.
TRENDING STORIES:
The incident led to the woman leaving work early Monday and having doctors evaluate her blood pressure, her father said.
"She didn't know if it was bullets or paint balls," said her father. "The next time it might be a real pistol with bullets in it. You just don't know."
The family hopes that whoever is responsible will stop before someone is hurt.
Channel 2 Action News reached out to Cobb County police and a spokesperson says the department has not noticed a sharp increase in similar shootings involving paint ball or pellet guns.
This is the second case in recent months where a Mableton resident has reported to Channel 2 Action News that a drive-by paint ball shooting damaged their property.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}