Woman says man sneaked into her home, sexually assaulted her and threatened son

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A local teacher told Channel 2 Action News the man who sexually assaulted her and threatened to harm her son confessed he stalked her before he snuck inside her home last Tuesday night. The woman said she was unloading groceries from her car when the man went inside.
"I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy," she said.
Through her tears, she told Channel 2's Tom Jones why she believes her attacker has done this before. She's worried for her neighbors' safety with the predator on the run.
“They’re in danger,” she said.
Jones has the interview for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}