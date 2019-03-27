Woman says important mail suddenly stopped coming to her home

ATLANTA - A southwest Atlanta resident reached out to Channel 2 Action News for help after she says her mail just suddenly stopped coming.
Her next-door neighbor wasn’t getting mail either.
They said their other neighbors don’t appear to be impacted. Meanwhile, important mail about medication and bills was not coming.
"I’m very angry. Very angry because I could lose my place. You know it’s a lot of things going on," Ruby Grier said.
Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman did some digging. Why the postal service says the mail wasn’t getting delivered, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
