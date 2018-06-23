Woman says friend's dog attacked her with no warning

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A woman says her friend's dog attacked her and Georgia law is making it difficult to do anything about it.
The woman shared with Channel 2 Action News pictures of her injuries from the attack in Bartow County. They showed bruising on her arm and even staples in her head.
She said the dog, which is usually friendly, attacked her with no warning.
"She grabbed my arm. I was like, ‘oh she bit me, this is crazy,’” the victim told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden.
An attorney told Seiden that a loophole in Georgia law could protect some pet owners whose dogs attack.
An attorney told Seiden that a loophole in Georgia law could protect some pet owners whose dogs attack.
The victim shared this photo with us . She says the owner of the dog was a bridesmaid in her wedding . But since the attack, she hasn’t heard a word from her close friend. pic.twitter.com/8lWC4byW0G— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) June 22, 2018
