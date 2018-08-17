Woman's dog attacked by two coyotes during walk, community on edge

SMYRNA, Ga. - A woman who was out walking her three dogs Friday morning ended up being chased by two coyotes. She told Channel 2 Action News the coyotes bit her 85-pound lab.
Trish Gallup is thankful two of dogs, Boomer and Tracker, are uninjured. Her third dog, Radar, who she called the leader of the pack, was bitten three times by coyotes as they took their normal walk.
Gallup said as they walked, she heard a commotion, then saw Radar running.
"I thought, 'OMG, this is bad,'" Gallup said.
A picture of a coyote on the path at the River Line Soccer Park on Oakdale Road made its way onto the Nextdoor app, and lots of people responded saying they, too, have seen coyotes in the area.
