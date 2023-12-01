Woman on the run after hitting police officer with car door, Ga. authorities say

SPARTA, Ga. — Police are looking for a woman accused of hitting an officer with her car door.

Sparta police said they are looking for 27-year-old Dermany Alexis Allen, who was driving the car that hit the officer.

According to the investigation, the officer was standing in the door of Allen’s vehicle and was trying to get her to pull her out when she put her car in reverse, hitting him with the car door.

The officer suffered minor injuries from the altercation.

Authorities have not said why the officer was trying to remove Allen from the vehicle.

Since the incident, officers have obtained warrants for Allen’s arrest.

Allen is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Sparta Police Department at 706-444-5777.

