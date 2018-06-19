0 Woman reunited with her dog after a couple allegedly stole it

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A woman says she is overjoyed that her dog is home after a couple allegedly stole it from her backyard, drove the dog to Florida and then gave it back.

We first told you this story on Memorial Day when Micalea Ramey contacted Channel 2's Tom Jones about her stolen dog. She said people shared the report on social media and the family of the couple who took the pit bull mix saw it.

She then traveled to Florida, where she and Pakka were reunited.

"I feel like this is a second chance to show her that much more how much she is loved," Ramey said.

Ramey said the family of the couple wanted to return Pakka. They said they were told the dog was being abused and that's why the couple took her.

When they saw the news report, they realized that wasn't true.

"They said they were sorry," Ramey said.

The family of the couple who took her made arrangements to meet Ramey in Jacksonville. That's when Ramey saw Pakka and Pakka saw Ramey.

"When she saw me, she jumped up. She almost jumped over me with so much joy," Ramey said.

Ramey said Pakka is treated like a member of the family. She said the couple had other more reasonable options if they truly thought Pakka was in danger.

"If you feel a dog is mistreated, you don't take them. You call animal control," she said.

The family repeatedly asked Ramey not to press charges. Ramey said there was a lot of intrigue and suspense surrounding getting Pakka back. She said it was like something out of a movie.

Ramey doesn't plan to press charges. She said the couple who took her dog looked her up on Facebook and saw she was a dog lover, and that contributed to them wanting to give her back.



