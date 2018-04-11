0 Woman relives frightening encounter with intruder

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - A Floyd County college student told Channel 2 Action News that she is still afraid for her life, weeks after a violent encounter with an intruder.

On the night of March 17, the victim, who wants to remain anonymous, said she returned to her home in west Rome.

She was in her living room with her cats and dog, when she heard a noise in her bedroom.

The victim said her dog went to check it out and started growling.

“I felt like I was in so much danger,” the victim said.

The victim grabbed her keychain with a can of mace and headed to the bedroom.

She told Channel 2 Action News a man started attacking her.

“As soon as he saw me, he started screaming, charging at me. My first reaction was to pepper spray him,” she said. “My dog was already attacking him, pepper spray him and try to get out.”

The victim said the intruder kept attacking her.

Fearing for her life, the victim said she grabbed one of her guns and shot the intruder.

“That’s when I just said, ‘I’m going to die. Either me or him.’ and I just undid the safety, loaded it and popped it,” said the victim.

The victim’s best friend and boyfriend were at her mother’s next-door and heard the commotion.

They rushed to the scene and held the attacker until Rome police arrived.

An ambulance took 44-year-old David Ray Hudgens and officers arrested him.

After the incident, the victim noticed several of her guns were missing.

On April 8, two hikers told police they found a bag of guns in some nearby woods.

Investigators later determined the guns belonged to the victim and have since returned them.

Police are not sure how the guns got there, so the victim is convinced her attacker had an accomplice.

A neighbor reported seeing a suspicious, dark Ram pick-up truck in the area.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call Rome Police.

