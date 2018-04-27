0 Woman nearly killed outside of an apartment complex now suing owner

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A woman nearly killed outside of South Fulton County apartment complex is now suing the landlord thanks to a little-known Georgia law.

Misty Taylor told Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez it is difficult to relive that frightening night on March 31 of 2015.

Exclusive pictures Jaquez obtained show what happened the night police say a group of at least four men attempted to carjack her at the Hickory Apartments.

“I was dropping a friend off at home and I was approached and robbed, and shot," Taylor said.

Doctors say her elbow was shattered and arm disfigured after a bullet tore through her left arm.

“It took me three whole years to learn to tie my shoes again,” she said.

Teen was driving 106 mph when she crashed, killed best friend, prosecutors say Her attorney, Shean Williams, says this never should have happened especially when Georgia law states the following: “An owner or occupier of land is liable in damages to such persons for injuries caused by his failure to exercise ordinary care in keeping the premises and approaches safe.” "They're still not living under their obligation of Georgia law to provide a safe premises," Williams said. We reached out to the owner of the complex and a spokesperson released a statement reading in part “We take the quality of life for all our residents very seriously and strive to improve our communities every day.” But police sources who patrol the area tell Jaquez the apartment complex is a nuisance and poses a threat to officers, as well as residents, and business owners in the area. Taylor wonders if enough is being done. While the lawsuit has been filed, the victim's attorney says they're still gathering more evidence to build their case.

