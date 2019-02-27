0 Woman left infant outside behind Griffin hotel while she cashed forged check, police say

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - A Griffin woman is accused of leaving her 7-month-old infant outside in the rain behind a hotel while she tried to fraudulently cash a check, police said.

Omisha Meshon-Shontey Sands, 21, was arrested Friday after fleeing Sky Check Cashing at 701 West Taylor Street when she and an accomplice, 18-year-old Tionna Pugh, allegedly tried to cash a fake check, Griffin police said in a news release.

As Sands was being taken into custody, she said her 7-month-old infant was taken by two men, the release said.

She claimed that she left her baby in a vehicle with two male accomplices, and they sped off with her infant as she fled the store. Sands and Pugh said they didn’t know the identity of either man, the release said.

However, a hotel clerk at a nearby Comfort Inn and Suites called police after finding her infant abandoned behind the hotel, the release said. The baby was found strapped into a car seat while sitting in the rain.

Emergency Medical Services checked the infant for any injuries and health concerns before the baby was turned over to the Division of Family and Children Services, the release said.

Sands was charged with second-degree forgery, cruelty to children, reckless conduct and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, Spalding County jail records show. The charges Pugh faces were not provided.

In 2017, Sands was wanted on felony burglary charges in connection with burglaries at vacant homes in Milton, AJC.com previously reported.

She was arrested and eventually negotiated a guilty plea for criminal trespass, theft by receiving and theft by deception charges in September 2018, according to Fulton County court records. Her sentence was commuted to her time served in jail, and she was given four years of probation.

As of Tuesday night, Sands remained in jail on a $5,806 bond, jail records show.

