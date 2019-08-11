Woman killed after wreck with box truck in Douglasville

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A woman was killed after her car was hit by a box truck in Douglasville on Saturday night, authorities said.
Witnesses told Channel 2 Action News the box truck hit a gray Honda sedan, pushing it into the parking lot of a liquor store near the intersection of Wenona Street and Bill Arp Road.
The woman, who has not been identified, died shortly after. No other details on the incident have been released.
ON CHANNEL 2 ACTION NEWS AT NOON: We're hearing from a witness who tried to save the woman.
