Woman hurt in drive-by shooting in quiet neighborhood

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - People in a Paulding County neighborhood told Channel 2 Action News they were shocked after a drive-by shooting injured a woman.
Authorities told Channel 2's Justin Wilfon on Wednesday someone drove down the 500 block of Dallas Road, took out a gun and opened fire, leaving a woman at the home shot.
“I was getting ready for work and I heard a couple pops," neighbor Grant Westfahl said. "I wasn’t sure what it was.”
Neighbor Betty Hill told Wilfon she’s lived in the neighborhood for 34 years, and in all of them never saw anything like this.
“Just shocked, shocked like many other neighbors," Hill said. "Concerned.”
The sheriff’s office told Wilfon they believe it’s likely the home was targeted but say they don’t yet know why.
That’s little comfort for neighbors who want more answers and an arrest soon.
At this point, police have made no arrests.
If you have any information about the case you’re asked to call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.
