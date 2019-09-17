  • Woman found in burning car shot, killed just moments before

    By: Lauren Davis

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News is learning new developments about a recent homicide in DeKalb County.

    Neighbors said they are stunned someone shot and killed a woman before setting a minivan on fire to cover up the homicide Friday night on Riverlake Way.

    "It's horrible it did happen. I feel horrible for the person in the car, and I hope they catch whoever did this," a neighbor who did not want to be identified told Channel 2's Lauren Davis

    After a long horn sounded, the neighbor said he heard an explosion.

    A white 2005 Dodge Caravan was on fire. That's when the neighbor called 911.

    Police found the body in the passenger seat. They later determined the victim was a female who had been shot in the head. 

