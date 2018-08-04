Woman dies after vehicle flips into flooding creek in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A woman died Thursday afternoon after her vehicle flipped into a creek in Coweta County during a flash flood warning, authorities confirmed.
Candess Sellers, 58, of Greenville, was driving south on Ga. 54 when her vehicle went off the highway, striking a culvert wall and flipping into a creek, the Georgia State Patrol told AJC.com.
Her vehicle went underwater, and Sellers was either involuntarily ejected from the vehicle or she was ejected due to the force of the strong flash flood current of the creek, the GSP said.
Her body was found along the creek in a wooded area nearby, the GSP said.
