Woman charged after 2-year-old boy shot, killed

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have charged a woman in the shooting death of a 2-year-old.

On April 15, officers responded to an apartment on Bell Street in southeast Atlanta. When they arrived, they learned a toddler had been shot in the head. Doctors declared the boy dead at the hospital.

On Tuesday, investigators announced they have charged Cynkeythia Robinson, 36, with second-degree murder and cruelty to children.

Fulton County Jail records show that Robinson was booked on May 16 and released on bond a week later on May 24.

Police have not said how the boy was shot in the head. No future court dates have been set.

