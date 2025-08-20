Woman charged after 2-year-old boy shot, killed

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have charged a woman in the shooting death of a 2-year-old.
On April 15, officers responded to an apartment on Bell Street in southeast Atlanta. When they arrived, they learned a toddler had been shot in the head. Doctors declared the boy dead at the hospital.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Tuesday, investigators announced they have charged Cynkeythia Robinson, 36, with second-degree murder and cruelty to children.
Fulton County Jail records show that Robinson was booked on May 16 and released on bond a week later on May 24.
Police have not said how the boy was shot in the head. No future court dates have been set.
TRENDING STORIES:
- SWAT teams swarm Cobb County home after hostage situation
- A salon owner spent thousands on her business, now she’s not allowed to open
- Teen indicted after being accused of killing her mother, stepfather in Carroll County
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group