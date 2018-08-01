Woman breaks into elderly man's home after finding spare key, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are looking for a thief who broke into a Buckhead house while two people were home and ordered an elderly man's caregiver to get into a bathroom at knifepoint.
It happened last Thursday at around 9:30 p.m. at the 91-year-old man's home on Randall Mill Road off West Paces Ferry Road.
Police say a woman wearing a mask and a black hoodie found a spare key hidden on the property and entered through the front door. From there, the homeowner's caregiver says the thief ordered her into a bathroom for 10 minutes while she stole jewelry from the home and left in an unidentified car.
Neither the elderly man nor his caregiver were injured.
"I don't think it's right at all to be going and preying on old folks," said one neighbor, who asked not to be identified.
Police are looking into ex-employees who worked at the house, which investigators say is common practice for residential robberies.
"Hopefully, justice will be served," said the neighbor.
