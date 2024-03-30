Woman arrested for stealing vehicle, money for repairs, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says

ROME, Ga. — A Rome, Ga. woman was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for allegedly stealing nearly $8,000 to do repair work on a car, then stealing the car itself and driving it to Tennessee.

According to arrest records from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Wendy Marie Ducette was paid $7,933 over cash app to perform vehicle bodywork services.

Ducette is accused of declining to return the funds to the victim, putting the money into her bank account, then taking the car for herself and driving to Tennessee without the owner’s permission.

The vehicle in question was a Tennessee woman’s 2017 Lexus SUV, which officials say was reportedly worth more than $10,000.

She was stopped by police in July 2023 while driving the SUV, which was supposed to be at the auto shop instead, deputies said.

On March 25, Ducette was arrested and taken to the Floyd County Jail on charges of theft by deception and theft by conversion.

