Woman accused of stabbing partner to death, firing at officers during chase

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A metro Atlanta woman is accused of stabbing another woman to death at a Rockdale County motel and firing at officers during a chase.
It happened at a Motel 6 in Conyers.
Joyce Marie Lewis-Pelzer, 42, is currently in a south Georgia hospital after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said deputies were forced to open fire as the woman tried to escape to Florida.
Channel 2's Matt Johnson is uncovering the suspect's lengthy criminal history and her connection to another murder, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}