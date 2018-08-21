Woman, 61, pinned between car and gas pump after wreck at DeKalb gas station

ATLANTA - A 61-year-old woman was pinned between her car and a gas pump after a four-car crash at a Lithonia gas station, DeKalb County police said.
The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition following the Monday evening wreck at the Circle K gas station in the intersection of Covington Highway and Evans Mill Road, DeKalb County spokeswoman Shiera Campbell said.
Campbell said the woman was pumping gas when a gray vehicle sped into the gas station at a high rate of speed.
The car crashed into a pick-up truck, causing it to crash into a Nissan SUV, Campbell said. The SUV slammed into the woman’s car, pinning her against the gas pump.
Campbell said the people, believed to be juveniles, inside the gray vehicle ran from the scene.
No other details were released.
POLICE: Someone driving this gray car at a high rate of speed careened right into the woman — who was pumping gas — pinning her between her maroon-colored SUV and the pump. More @ 11PM @wsbtv. pic.twitter.com/3633MtVHTj— Nefertiti Jáquez (@NefertitiWSB) August 21, 2018
