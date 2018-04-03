Woman, 19, wanted in connection with violent home invasion

Investigators say the suspect in a violent home invasion is just a teenager.
Channel 2's Chris Jose obtained surveillance video of the incident involving a woman and two masked men who pointed their guns at children.
Investigators say Amanda Tanks tricked the woman inside the home to let her in.
"Stop playing with me," she could be heard saying on the surveillance video.
When the mother opened the door, police say Tanks and two masked men with guns forced their way in.
The mother and her young children escaped through a garage door.
"He kept saying, "Mommy, what’s going on?" I just said run as fast as you can. Just run,"
Police told Jose on Friday, the homeowner’s job could’ve made his family a target.
He’s a partner at Medusa Lounge on Buford Highway.
Police confirmed on Tuesday, Tanks works at a strip club nearby.
Jose called her mother who lives in Fayetteville but she didn’t answer.
Police said she told investigators that she hasn’t seen Tanks for months.
"If you know that we’re coming, the best thing for you to do is turn yourself in," said Sgt. Louis Defense with the Smyrna Police Department.
The victim doesn't want to do any more on-camera interviews, but she did tell me over the phone.. She's so scared .. She wants to sell the house.
