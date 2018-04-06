ATLANTA - Temperatures in Atlanta reached the 70s Friday, but that’s the warm surge ahead of a cold front moving in.
“The cold front is already producing spotty rain showers in far north Georgia,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said.
Walls says most of the rain will be arriving overnight Friday into Saturday.
“Most of the showers will clear Saturday afternoon,” Walls said.
Rain will be increasing this evening, becoming widespread after dark. While Saturday AM will be wet, models clear out the rain for the afternoon (though it will be a bit on the cool side!) pic.twitter.com/bRbxSmTErT— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) April 6, 2018
According to Walls, the potential for severe weather will stay to our south Saturday.
Behind the cold front, winter-like temperatures -- widespread 30s -- will kick off Sunday.
A freeze watch has been issued for parts of west and north metro, extending into the mountains for temperatures near freezing.
“Sunday should be quiet weather-wise, though a bit on the cool side,” Walls said.
The next chance for scattered rain is Tuesday.
