0 Winning lottery could make things worse, expert says - Here's why

ATLANTA - A record $1.6 billion lottery jackpot is up for grabs Tuesday night. People across the country want a piece of the prize.

For winners, it's your wildest wish come true, but a prominent divorce attorney told Channel 2's Tom Regan that people should be careful what they wish for.

"It can be a blessing and a curse," Randy Kessler said.

Kessler has handled many cases of couples divorcing after one or both hit a big jackpot -- a sort of marriage escape clause.

"In a unique situation, we have had it where it works out for both of them. They were both unhappy, but now if they split up fairly they can do what they want to do," Kessler said.

In most cases, a married couple will have to split lottery winnings if they divorce. But's that not always true.

Kessler cited one famous case.

"Woman won the lottery, but she didn't tell her husband. She filed for divorce, and judge found out about it and gave the husband all the proceeds," he said.

According to one study, a third of lottery winners go broke. Why? They don't seek financial guidance, they give too much away to friends or family, or they live too lavishly.

"You get a bigger house, you have more problems with that. You buy a more expensive car, it's harder to repair. There's always more problems," Kessler said.

The expert said people who survive and thrive from a huge windfall don't allow money to change what's truly important in their lives

"People already know who they are when they win the lottery. It just gives more to whatever it is that makes you happy," Kessler said.

Although Kessler offers cautionary advice about hitting a big lottery jackpot, he admits he too will be buying at least one ticket for the $1.6 billion jackpot.

