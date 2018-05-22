ATLANTA - You'll want to grab your umbrella before leaving the house Tuesday!
We're tracking the timing of rain in your area and how long it last, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Severe Weather Team 2 said showers and some storms will be building throughout the day.
"It looks like some areas during rush hour will be wet again, Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said.
Heavy downpours with wind, lightning and thunder are possible.
Looking ahead, Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Brad Nitz said it's looking wet for Memorial Day weekend.
"This area of low pressure currently has a 40 percent chance of tropical development," Nitz said.
A wet Memorial Day weekend is ahead for all of the southeast. This area of low pressure currently has a 40% chance of tropical development. Updates on @wsbtv. pic.twitter.com/oNCSETyZMc— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) May 22, 2018
Widepread rainfall totals around 1" this week, but isolated coulds could see much more. pic.twitter.com/gKBWNTae5S— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) May 22, 2018
