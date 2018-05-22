  • Wind, lightning and thunder possible throughout the afternoon

    ATLANTA - You'll want to grab your umbrella before leaving the house Tuesday!

    Severe Weather Team 2 said showers and some storms will be building throughout the day. 

    "It looks like some areas during rush hour will be wet again, Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said. 

    Heavy downpours with wind, lightning and thunder are possible. 

    Looking ahead, Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Brad Nitz said it's looking wet for Memorial Day weekend.

    "This area of low pressure currently has a 40 percent chance of tropical development," Nitz said. 

     

