  • Will rain and storms ruin your Halloween?

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - If you or your children are planning to go trick-or-treating Thursday, make sure their costumes include an umbrella. 

    We're a couple days out, but the current weather forecast shows rain during peak hours from 5 p.m. through 9 p.m.​ Severe Weather Team 2 is still fine-tuning the forecast, but metro Atlanta could be in for a very wet and possibly stormy night. 

    "Metro Atlanta, right now, looking like some heavy rain during trick-or-treat time, with some strong storms possible," Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan

    We're constantly updating our forecasts with new weather models throughout the week on Channel 2 Action News.

     

