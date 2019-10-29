ATLANTA - If you or your children are planning to go trick-or-treating Thursday, make sure their costumes include an umbrella.
We're a couple days out, but the current weather forecast shows rain during peak hours from 5 p.m. through 9 p.m. Severe Weather Team 2 is still fine-tuning the forecast, but metro Atlanta could be in for a very wet and possibly stormy night.
"Metro Atlanta, right now, looking like some heavy rain during trick-or-treat time, with some strong storms possible," Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan.
We're constantly updating our forecasts with new weather models throughout the week on Channel 2 Action News.
