Will Olsen jury reach a verdict before weekend?

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The jury deciding the fate of former DeKalb County police officer Robert "Chip" Olsen may be about to wrap up a second week of deliberations without a verdict.
The 7-woman, 5-man panel resumed discussions Friday morning on the 6-count indictment against Olsen. They did so without an "Allen charge" from Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson.
Prosecutors withdrew their request to impose the charge -- "the most coercive instruction there is to try to get the jury to render verdicts on every count," said Atlanta lawyer Esther Panitch, who has been following the trial.
We're monitoring the trial closely and will tell you when a verdict has been reached, on Channel 2 Action News.
RELATED STORIES:
- Hearing underway for former officer accused of killing naked, unarmed veteran
- Family files lawsuit in case of naked veteran shot, killed by police
- Girlfriend of military veteran killed by police: "My heart stopped"
- Police identify naked man shot, killed by DeKalb officer
Jurors have indicated they are in agreement on some of the counts against Olsen, deadlocked on others.
The 57-year-old defendant is charged in the March 2015 shooting of Anthony Hill, a mentally ill Afghanistan war veteran who had stripped naked after skipping his meds.
Hill, 26, was shot as he approached Olsen. The aspiring music producer, who was unarmed, twice ignored the officer's commands to stop.
Court will adjourn at 3:30 p.m. today to accommodate a juror traveling out of town for a work commitment.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}