0 Wildfire threat 'very real' across GA right now

Federal and state forest officials say there is a very real threat of wildfires right now across Georgia and most of the Southeast, and they hope college football will help them raise the red flag.

Georgia Division of Forestry Wildfire Prevention Specialist Mark Wiles says the conditions remind him of 2016, an autumn he'll never forget.

"It was a disaster. It could have been a lot worse than it was," Wiles said. That fall of 2016, 80,000 acres went up in smoke across the North Georgia mountains, most of it in the Cohutta Wilderness Area in Fannin County.

There were very dry conditions then, and there are very dry conditions now. The U.S. Forest Service has staged personnel and equipment across most of the southeastern states just in case. Wiles is now asking for help from college football.

"If we can partner with them, certainly we can get the word out to all of their fans," Wiles said.

He has called reps with the Southeastern Conference and has met with UGA officials. The plan is to send forest rangers to the games to tell fans about the wildfire risk, and urge them to use extra care if they go camping, hiking or hunting. Wiles wants to spread the word on every Jumbotron in the SEC.

"The Jumbotron is fantastic. If we can get a message up there, certainly everybody will see it."

Wiles says UGA has already given the OK for rangers to set up shop outside gate 10 at Sanford Stadium. He says the Jumbotron request is still being considered.

