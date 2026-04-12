Wild chase in Georgia leads to arrest

ATLANTA — Lee County Sheriff’s Office says a video shows how quickly a traffic stop can turn into a dangerous situation.

The chase happened near Albany last month.

The driver refused to stop and led deputies on a wild chase before crashing into a house, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver and passenger tried to run off.

Deputies arrested the driver, Miquel Barber, who faces several charges, including reckless driving, drugs and firearm charges.

Authorities said they found a Glock 19, more than $4,600 in cash, marijuana packaged for distribution, suspected illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia, including scales and baggies

The passenger was able to escape, but investigators say they have identified the man, who will also face a list of charges.

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